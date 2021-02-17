Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) Is Up 38.04% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) is 38.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.50 and a high of $18.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRP stock was last observed hovering at around $17.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -26.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -26.53% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.98, the stock is 14.62% and 22.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41432.0 and changing 6.72% at the moment leaves the stock 45.52% off its SMA200. NRP registered 12.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.87.

The stock witnessed a 13.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.58%, and is 7.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $226.43M and $152.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.83. Distance from 52-week low is 123.29% and 4.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -200.00% this year.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP), with 3.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.02% while institutional investors hold 53.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.26M, and float is at 8.95M with Short Float at 0.46%. Institutions hold 38.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.03 million shares valued at $12.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.40% of the NRP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 1.03 million shares valued at $12.26 million to account for 8.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 0.93 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $11.07 million, while UBS Group AG holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $7.26 million.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) that is -21.27% lower over the past 12 months. Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is 73.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.28% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 47840.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.2.