New Big Money Means Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

87 institutions hold shares in Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS), with 2.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.73% while institutional investors hold 44.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.12M, and float is at 14.60M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 37.66% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alerus Financial NA with over 2.08 million shares valued at $40.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.76% of the ALRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.83 million shares valued at $22.58 million to account for 5.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc which holds 0.44 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $8.63 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.74% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $7.57 million.

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) is 1.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.05 and a high of $30.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALRS stock was last observed hovering at around $27.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.75% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.75% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.79, the stock is 2.68% and 2.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14808.0 and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 25.07% off its SMA200. ALRS registered 27.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.29.

The stock witnessed a -6.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.42%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) has around 789 employees, a market worth around $475.21M and $93.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.64 and Fwd P/E is 15.49. Profit margin for the company is 32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.65% and -9.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alerus Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $55.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.20% year-over-year.

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) that is 27.57% higher over the past 12 months. Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) is -9.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.48% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.72.