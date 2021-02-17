New Big Money Means Alico Inc. (ALCO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

107 institutions hold shares in Alico Inc. (ALCO), with 3.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.02% while institutional investors hold 83.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.50M, and float is at 4.35M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 47.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY with over 0.82 million shares valued at $23.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.95% of the ALCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.36 million shares valued at $10.19 million to account for 4.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.35 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $10.14 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $10.98 million.

Alico Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO) is -5.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.55 and a high of $37.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALCO stock was last observed hovering at around $30.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.52% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 26.52% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.39, the stock is -3.79% and -5.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 65841.0 and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -4.45% off its SMA200. ALCO registered -21.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.76.

The stock witnessed a -6.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.89%, and is -7.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Alico Inc. (ALCO) has around 251 employees, a market worth around $221.60M and $95.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.25 and Fwd P/E is 14.34. Profit margin for the company is 28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.33% and -21.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Alico Inc. (ALCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alico Inc. (ALCO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alico Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.02 with sales reaching $55.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.50% this year.

Alico Inc. (ALCO) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Alico Inc. (ALCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TRAFELET REMY W, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TRAFELET REMY W sold 49,923 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $31.00 per share for a total of $1.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Alico Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that TRAFELET REMY W (10% Owner) sold a total of 510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $31.55 per share for $16091.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the ALCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, TRAFELET REMY W (10% Owner) disposed off 2,794 shares at an average price of $31.50 for $88011.0. The insider now directly holds 866,501 shares of Alico Inc. (ALCO).

Alico Inc. (ALCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) that is trading -24.33% down over the past 12 months. Limoneira Company (LMNR) is -23.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.93% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 71300.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.