New Big Money Means Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

10 institutions hold shares in Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD), with institutional investors hold 8.01% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 8.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 0.79 million shares valued at $6.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.67% of the CYAD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 31758.0 shares valued at $0.31 million to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 12636.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 8283.0 with a market value of $64607.0.

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) is 6.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.10 and a high of $13.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYAD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $18.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.06% off the consensus price target high of $21.80 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.73% higher than the price target low of $8.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.27, the stock is 1.52% and 1.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20985.0 and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -11.90% off its SMA200. CYAD registered -19.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.93.

The stock witnessed a -2.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.50%, and is 0.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 101.71% and -36.43% from its 52-week high.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celyad Oncology SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) that is trading 19.41% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.06% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.92.