New Big Money Means County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

73 institutions hold shares in County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.17% while institutional investors hold 34.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.39M, and float is at 4.74M with Short Float at 2.27%. Institutions hold 26.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.24 million shares valued at $5.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.79% of the ICBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with 0.18 million shares valued at $3.42 million to account for 2.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.18 million shares representing 2.87% and valued at over $3.38 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $3.19 million.

County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK) is -1.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.55 and a high of $27.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICBK stock was last observed hovering at around $21.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.44% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.43% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.75, the stock is 1.21% and -0.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13687.0 and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 5.94% off its SMA200. ICBK registered -17.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.38.

The stock witnessed a -1.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.35%, and is -2.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $137.24M and $55.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.92 and Fwd P/E is 12.59. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.52% and -19.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

County Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $12.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.40% in year-over-year returns.

County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILLER MARK ANDREW, the company’s SECRETARY. SEC filings show that MILLER MARK ANDREW sold 13,841 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $21.50 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

County Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that MILLER MARK ANDREW (SECRETARY) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $20.23 per share for $40455.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13841.0 shares of the ICBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, MUELLER WAYNE D. (Director) disposed off 29,948 shares at an average price of $20.79 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 66,443 shares of County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK).

County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) that is trading -13.63% down over the past 12 months. Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) is 5.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.83% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 90810.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.73.