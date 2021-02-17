New Big Money Means Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) Investors Could Reap Benefit

10 institutions hold shares in Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF), with 546.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 13.41% while institutional investors hold 4.50% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 3.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Matisse Capital with over 76800.0 shares valued at $0.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.88% of the GRF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cardan Capital Partners, LLC with 26865.0 shares valued at $0.21 million to account for 0.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CSS LLC which holds 17008.0 shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Ancora Advisors, LLC holds 0.39% of the shares totaling 15989.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE: GRF) is -2.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.88 and a high of $8.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRF stock was last observed hovering at around $7.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $7.80, the stock is -0.70% and 0.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23780.0 and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 13.72% off its SMA200. GRF registered 7.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.42.

The stock witnessed a -2.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.12%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 1.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 59.90% and -5.45% from its 52-week high.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) Analyst Forecasts

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sims David C, the company’s CFO, CCO, Secretary, Treasurer. SEC filings show that Sims David C bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $8.01 per share for a total of $40050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that SIMS LUKE E (President & CEO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $8.02 per share for $40100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the GRF stock.