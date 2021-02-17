New Big Money Means Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

67 institutions hold shares in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK), with 385.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.96% while institutional investors hold 39.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.48M, and float is at 6.09M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 37.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.33 million shares valued at $7.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.13% of the HWBK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is PL Capital Advisors, LLC with 0.28 million shares valued at $6.2 million to account for 4.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.24 million shares representing 3.76% and valued at over $4.61 million, while Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 3.31% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $4.06 million.

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK) is -5.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.93 and a high of $24.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HWBK stock was last observed hovering at around $20.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $20.64, the stock is 3.84% and -1.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5369.0 and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 7.44% off its SMA200. HWBK registered -9.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.61.

The stock witnessed a -1.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.15%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) has around 273 employees, a market worth around $133.13M and $63.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.36. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.60% and -15.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.60%).

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) Analyst Forecasts

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year.

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Guthrie Stephen Edward, the company’s SENIOR VP AND CFO. SEC filings show that Guthrie Stephen Edward bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $51000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that Burkhead Frank E. (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $19.05 per share for $9527.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14146.0 shares of the HWBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Holtaway Jonathan (Director) acquired 21,919 shares at an average price of $15.98 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 341,843 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK).

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading 7.14% up over the past 12 months. Ames National Corporation (ATLO) is -16.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.11% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 79030.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.21.