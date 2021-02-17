New Big Money Means Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF) Investors Could Reap Benefit

12 institutions hold shares in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.34% while institutional investors hold 63.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.48M, and float is at 1.66M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 30.31% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Riverview Trust Co with over 0.51 million shares valued at $4.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.68% of the JCTCF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Parthenon LLC with 0.21 million shares valued at $1.81 million to account for 5.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.17 million shares representing 4.89% and valued at over $1.5 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.30% of the shares totaling 80328.0 with a market value of $0.62 million.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) is 18.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $11.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JCTCF stock was last observed hovering at around $10.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $10.38, the stock is 6.60% and 12.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5919.0 and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 31.41% off its SMA200. JCTCF registered 34.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.66.

The stock witnessed a 14.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.07%, and is 2.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $36.23M and $48.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.00. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.60% and -10.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.90% this year.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OREGON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that OREGON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION sold 470 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 22 at a price of $11.23 per share for a total of $5278.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that OREGON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION (10% Owner) sold a total of 664 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $10.33 per share for $6859.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the JCTCF stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 39.07% up over the past 12 months. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) is 258.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.48% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1620.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.25.