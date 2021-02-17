New Big Money Means Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

9 institutions hold shares in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ), with 2.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.60% while institutional investors hold 94.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.26M, and float is at 3.78M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 57.17% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with over 3.46 million shares valued at $37.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 55.29% of the LACQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 29954.0 shares valued at $0.37 million to account for 0.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Glazer Capital LLC which holds 29006.0 shares representing 0.46% and valued at over $0.31 million, while J. Goldman & Co., L.P. holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 25185.0 with a market value of $0.27 million.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LACQ) is 23.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.11 and a high of $23.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LACQ stock was last observed hovering at around $15.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59%.

Currently trading at $15.37, the stock is 0.42% and 16.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6921.0 and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 36.75% off its SMA200. LACQ registered 50.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.17.

The stock witnessed a 18.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.95%, and is -13.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.11% over the week and 12.10% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 95.45. Distance from 52-week low is 68.59% and -35.94% from its 52-week high.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.00% this year.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.