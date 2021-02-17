New Big Money Means Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

79 institutions hold shares in Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC), with 515.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.57% while institutional investors hold 83.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.08M, and float is at 19.54M with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 81.83% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 1.71 million shares valued at $22.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.53% of the MEC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 1.1 million shares valued at $10.11 million to account for 5.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jennison Associates LLC which holds 1.01 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $13.53 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.93% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $5.4 million.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE: MEC) is 11.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.89 and a high of $15.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MEC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.24% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.92, the stock is 3.50% and 9.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22824.0 and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 54.90% off its SMA200. MEC registered 88.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.52.

The stock witnessed a 13.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.31%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $300.94M and $364.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.95. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 283.55% and -6.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $91.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.50% in year-over-year returns.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Craig E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Johnson Craig E sold 2,032 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $9.12 per share for a total of $18529.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5883.0 shares.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Johnson Craig E (Director) sold a total of 3,968 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $9.16 per share for $36343.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7915.0 shares of the MEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, Johnson Craig E (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $9.20 for $36800.0. The insider now directly holds 11,883 shares of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC).