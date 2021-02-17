New Big Money Means Mesabi Trust (MSB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

43 institutions hold shares in Mesabi Trust (MSB), with 10.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 19.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.12M, and float is at 13.11M with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 19.66% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC with over 1.14 million shares valued at $24.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the MSB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Beddow Capital Management Inc with 0.41 million shares valued at $11.5 million to account for 3.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SFE Investment Counsel which holds 0.35 million shares representing 2.65% and valued at over $9.74 million, while ValueWorks, LLC holds 1.48% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $4.13 million.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) is 2.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $29.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSB stock was last observed hovering at around $28.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.24% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.24% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.63, the stock is 5.46% and 4.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33391.0 and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 33.89% off its SMA200. MSB registered 43.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.93.

The stock witnessed a 1.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.24%, and is 2.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 20.30. Profit margin for the company is 89.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.34% and -3.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (254.70%).

Mesabi Trust (MSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mesabi Trust (MSB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mesabi Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.00% this year.

Mesabi Trust (MSB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mesabi Trust (MSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Mesabi Trust (MSB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) that is trading 21.02% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 38280.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.97.