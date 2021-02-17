New Big Money Means Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

40 institutions hold shares in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG), with institutional investors hold 22.87% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.87% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc with over 0.41 million shares valued at $5.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.98% of the NKG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Saba Capital Management, L.p. with 0.37 million shares valued at $4.47 million to account for 3.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 1607 Capital Partners, LLC which holds 0.26 million shares representing 2.54% and valued at over $3.22 million, while Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $3.23 million.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NKG) is -0.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.01 and a high of $14.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $13.04, the stock is -0.03% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34875.0 and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 4.83% off its SMA200. NKG registered 0.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.58.

The stock witnessed a 1.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.33%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.80% over the week and 1.28% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 16.83. Distance from 52-week low is 44.73% and -8.23% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..