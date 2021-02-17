New Big Money Means Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

70 institutions hold shares in Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.36% while institutional investors hold 28.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.13M, and float is at 6.12M with Short Float at 0.70%. Institutions hold 21.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.37 million shares valued at $6.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.54% of the OVLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Siena Capital Management, LLC with 0.29 million shares valued at $4.79 million to account for 3.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) which holds 0.25 million shares representing 3.04% and valued at over $2.86 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.99% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $2.81 million.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) is -3.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.72 and a high of $19.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OVLY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $16.00, the stock is 1.11% and -3.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31767.0 and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 10.07% off its SMA200. OVLY registered -8.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.30.

The stock witnessed a -1.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.55%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) has around 158 employees, a market worth around $132.00M and $45.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.52. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.25% and -16.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.20%).

Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) Analyst Forecasts

Oak Valley Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year.

Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOLDER H RANDOLPH JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOLDER H RANDOLPH JR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $15.47 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Oak Valley Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that Leonard Daniel J (Director) bought a total of 125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $15.59 per share for $1948.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53605.0 shares of the OVLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Leonard Daniel J (Director) acquired 125 shares at an average price of $17.69 for $2211.0. The insider now directly holds 53,480 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY).

Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -11.12% down over the past 12 months. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is 9.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.04% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 40720.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.01.