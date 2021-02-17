New Big Money Means Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

105 institutions hold shares in Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT), with 3.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.30% while institutional investors hold 80.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.46M, and float is at 24.10M with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 69.93% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC with over 3.85 million shares valued at $45.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.94% of the OPRT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 3.61 million shares valued at $42.55 million to account for 13.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.97 million shares representing 7.14% and valued at over $38.17 million, while Glynn Capital Management Llc holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 1.19 million with a market value of $13.99 million.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) is -12.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $23.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.62% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.38% higher than the price target low of $19.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.89, the stock is 0.24% and -5.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51995.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 18.22% off its SMA200. OPRT registered -18.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.60.

The stock witnessed a -4.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.83%, and is -3.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) has around 1546 employees, a market worth around $467.68M and $351.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.07. Profit margin for the company is -14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 221.10% and -26.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oportun Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $139.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.40% in year-over-year returns.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Needham David Anthony, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Needham David Anthony sold 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $17.98 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27174.0 shares.

Oportun Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Kirscht Patrick (Chief Credit Officer) sold a total of 8,229 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $18.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the OPRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 01, Needham David Anthony (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 40 shares at an average price of $11.63 for $465.0. The insider now directly holds 46,903 shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT).