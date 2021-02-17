New Big Money Means Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

60 institutions hold shares in Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN), with 3.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.78% while institutional investors hold 72.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.26M, and float is at 10.28M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 54.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gamco Investors Inc with over 1.68 million shares valued at $13.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.30% of the TWIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Juniper Investment Company, LLC with 1.02 million shares valued at $5.19 million to account for 7.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC which holds 0.69 million shares representing 5.04% and valued at over $5.4 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $2.99 million.

Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN) is 13.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.66 and a high of $10.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWIN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.88, the stock is 1.55% and 7.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7573.0 and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 38.28% off its SMA200. TWIN registered -12.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.71.

The stock witnessed a -8.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.94%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $120.95M and $222.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.56% and -15.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.60%).

Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twin Disc Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $57.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -457.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.90% year-over-year.

Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOAR MICHAEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DOAR MICHAEL bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $6.25 per share for a total of $62520.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56819.0 shares.

Twin Disc Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that RAYBURN DAVID B (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $6.39 per share for $63880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73793.0 shares of the TWIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07, RAYBURN DAVID B (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $6.24 for $15608.0. The insider now directly holds 63,793 shares of Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN).

Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) that is trading 54.63% up over the past 12 months. Brunswick Corporation (BC) is 42.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.08% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 76580.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.