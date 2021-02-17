New Big Money Means Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

31 institutions hold shares in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT), with institutional investors hold 12.77% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 12.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.44 million shares valued at $8.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.57% of the MTT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Raymond James & Associates, Inc. with 0.15 million shares valued at $2.96 million to account for 1.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 0.15 million shares representing 1.19% and valued at over $3.03 million, while City of London Investment Management Co. Limited holds 0.76% of the shares totaling 92437.0 with a market value of $1.87 million.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE: MTT) is 3.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.00 and a high of $21.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $21.46, the stock is 0.67% and 2.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21842.0 and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 6.01% off its SMA200. MTT registered 0.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.55.

The stock witnessed a 1.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.98%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.37% over the week and 0.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.12% and -1.39% from its 52-week high.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) Analyst Forecasts

