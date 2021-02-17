New Big Money Means XOMA Corporation (XOMA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

83 institutions hold shares in XOMA Corporation (XOMA), with 610.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.54% while institutional investors hold 65.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.02M, and float is at 10.41M with Short Float at 4.88%. Institutions hold 61.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 4.18 million shares valued at $78.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 37.94% of the XOMA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.48 million shares valued at $21.05 million to account for 4.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Opaleye Management Inc. which holds 0.46 million shares representing 4.13% and valued at over $8.57 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.08% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $6.4 million.

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) is -3.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.14 and a high of $46.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XOMA stock was last observed hovering at around $38.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.79% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.64% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -18.78% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.76, the stock is 7.64% and 6.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 55492.0 and changing 9.73% at the moment leaves the stock 63.44% off its SMA200. XOMA registered 57.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.68.

The stock witnessed a 6.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.31%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.54% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

XOMA Corporation (XOMA) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $469.08M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 202.40% and -7.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

XOMA Corporation (XOMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XOMA Corporation (XOMA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XOMA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.24 with sales reaching $17.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4,030.00% in year-over-year returns.

XOMA Corporation (XOMA) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at XOMA Corporation (XOMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neal James R, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Neal James R sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $41.35 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20849.0 shares.

XOMA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that BURNS THOMAS M. (SVP, Finance & CFO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $41.41 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6555.0 shares of the XOMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, PERRY MATTHEW D (See Explanation of Responses) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 200,000 shares of XOMA Corporation (XOMA).

XOMA Corporation (XOMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 45.80% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 0.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.29% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.51.