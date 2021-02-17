Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) is 28.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.76 and a high of $11.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NICK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $7.27 for the next 12 months. It is also -47.73% off the consensus price target high of $7.27 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -47.73% lower than the price target low of $7.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.74, the stock is 11.41% and 23.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18751.0 and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 40.34% off its SMA200. NICK registered 29.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.01.

The stock witnessed a 30.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.25%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $133.71M and $59.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.68. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.63% and -6.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nicholas Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 201.40% this year.

Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK), with 469.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.10% while institutional investors hold 43.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.73M, and float is at 4.52M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 40.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnolia Group, LLC with over 2.07 million shares valued at $17.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.72% of the NICK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TCW Group, Inc. (The) with 0.61 million shares valued at $5.11 million to account for 4.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.5 million shares representing 4.04% and valued at over $4.2 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $3.61 million.

Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Peterson Adam K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Peterson Adam K bought 11,607 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $10.93 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.1 million shares.

Nicholas Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Peterson Adam K (Director) bought a total of 4,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $10.39 per share for $41976.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.09 million shares of the NICK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Marohn Douglas W (President & CEO) acquired 520 shares at an average price of $10.80 for $5616.0. The insider now directly holds 78,598 shares of Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK).

Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) that is trading -16.72% down over the past 12 months. American Express Company (AXP) is -3.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.49% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 39240.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.08.