Northeast Bank (NBN) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is 23.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.20 and a high of $29.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.53% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.53% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $27.74, the stock is 3.29% and 12.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16661.0 and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 40.17% off its SMA200. NBN registered 37.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.71.

The stock witnessed a 9.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.48%, and is 0.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Northeast Bank (NBN) has around 169 employees, a market worth around $229.41M and $79.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.01 and Fwd P/E is 6.85. Profit margin for the company is 36.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 347.42% and -5.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.90%).

Northeast Bank (NBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northeast Bank (NBN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northeast Bank quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $20.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year.

Northeast Bank (NBN) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in Northeast Bank (NBN), with 652.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.82% while institutional investors hold 71.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.24M, and float is at 7.36M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 65.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 0.63 million shares valued at $11.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.95% of the NBN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.43 million shares valued at $7.96 million to account for 4.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.4 million shares representing 4.49% and valued at over $9.1 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $8.96 million.