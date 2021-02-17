Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) is 13.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.52 and a high of $36.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWPX stock was last observed hovering at around $32.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.89% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.3% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.24, the stock is 2.50% and 8.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22382.0 and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 18.72% off its SMA200. NWPX registered -10.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.15.

The stock witnessed a 2.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.70%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) has around 765 employees, a market worth around $314.98M and $288.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.27 and Fwd P/E is 14.36. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.08% and -12.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northwest Pipe Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $70.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Top Institutional Holders

135 institutions hold shares in Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX), with 275.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.81% while institutional investors hold 88.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.80M, and float is at 9.52M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 86.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 1.03 million shares valued at $29.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.48% of the NWPX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.82 million shares valued at $21.65 million to account for 8.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.81 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $22.97 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $14.04 million.

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Applebaum Michelle Galanter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Applebaum Michelle Galanter sold 4,126 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $25.58 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18317.0 shares.

Northwest Pipe Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that FRANSON MICHAEL C (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $25.32 per share for $25320.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14648.0 shares of the NWPX stock.

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 110.24% up over the past 12 months. Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) is 73.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.62% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.02.