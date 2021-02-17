NVR Inc. (NVR): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:NVR Stock Is Going Next

NVR Inc. (NYSE: NVR) is 13.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2043.01 and a high of $4806.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVR stock was last observed hovering at around $4700.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -50.02% off its average median price target of $5424.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.8% off the consensus price target high of $6440.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.06% higher than the price target low of $4950.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4650.00, the stock is 3.01% and 9.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27366.0 and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 19.78% off its SMA200. NVR registered 16.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4,202.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4,107.30.

The stock witnessed a 16.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.06%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

NVR Inc. (NVR) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $17.21B and $7.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.26 and Fwd P/E is 12.73. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.61% and -3.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.80%).

NVR Inc. (NVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NVR Inc. (NVR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NVR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $66.86 with sales reaching $2.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.50% in year-over-year returns.

NVR Inc. (NVR) Top Institutional Holders

754 institutions hold shares in NVR Inc. (NVR), with 198.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.40% while institutional investors hold 89.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.71M, and float is at 3.49M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 84.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.39 million shares valued at $1.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.37% of the NVR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.29 million shares valued at $1.19 billion to account for 7.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 0.17 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $690.26 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $680.35 million.

NVR Inc. (NVR) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at NVR Inc. (NVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Praylo Paul W, the company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Praylo Paul W sold 127 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $4502.27 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302.0 shares.

NVR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Bredow Eugene James (President, NVRM, Inc.) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $4520.00 per share for $4.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 826.0 shares of the NVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Kelpy Matthew B. (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 463 shares at an average price of $4500.00 for $2.08 million. The insider now directly holds 112 shares of NVR Inc. (NVR).

NVR Inc. (NVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading 27.75% up over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 27.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.16% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 30710.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.52.