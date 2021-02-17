ORIX Corporation (IX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ORIX Corporation (NYSE: IX) is 9.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.65 and a high of $89.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IX stock was last observed hovering at around $84.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $86.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.41% off the consensus price target high of $100.40 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -18.44% lower than the price target low of $71.71 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $84.93, the stock is 0.78% and 4.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26454.0 and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 24.64% off its SMA200. IX registered -2.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.90.

The stock witnessed a -3.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.13%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.88% over the week and 1.06% over the month.

ORIX Corporation (IX) has around 31233 employees, a market worth around $21.72B and $21.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.47 and Fwd P/E is 8.21. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.31% and -4.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

ORIX Corporation (IX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ORIX Corporation (IX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ORIX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.80% this year.

ORIX Corporation (IX) Top Institutional Holders

134 institutions hold shares in ORIX Corporation (IX), with institutional investors hold 1.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 247.04M, and float is at 244.46M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 1.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.52 million shares valued at $32.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.20% of the IX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 0.51 million shares valued at $31.72 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aperio Group LLC which holds 0.39 million shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $30.03 million, while Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $21.74 million.

ORIX Corporation (IX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) that is trading -16.72% down over the past 12 months. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) is -1.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 70260.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.