P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) up 20.82% since start of the year

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PTSI) is 20.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.00 and a high of $64.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTSI stock was last observed hovering at around $60.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.64% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 11.64% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $59.20, the stock is 5.27% and 17.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8375.0 and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 47.33% off its SMA200. PTSI registered 14.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.90.

The stock witnessed a 0.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.62%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.81% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) has around 2651 employees, a market worth around $336.85M and $467.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.70. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.09% and -8.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.28 with sales reaching $136.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.90% in year-over-year returns.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI), with 4M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.76% while institutional investors hold 84.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.76M, and float is at 1.73M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 25.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.38 million shares valued at $14.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.63% of the PTSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.36 million shares valued at $17.57 million to account for 6.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.19 million shares representing 3.38% and valued at over $9.51 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 1.72% of the shares totaling 98830.0 with a market value of $4.84 million.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davis W Scott, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Davis W Scott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $51.00 per share for a total of $51000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9886.0 shares.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that Davis W Scott (Director) bought a total of 20 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $44.00 per share for $880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8886.0 shares of the PTSI stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include USA Truck Inc. (USAK) that is 171.74% higher over the past 12 months. Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is 10.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20910.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.4.