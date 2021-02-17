Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) is 30.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $7.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PMBC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $7.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -3.38% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.72, the stock is 11.67% and 22.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19979.0 and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 59.88% off its SMA200. PMBC registered -4.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.49.

The stock witnessed a 15.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.42%, and is 8.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $155.43M and $63.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 97.39 and Fwd P/E is 10.40. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.80% and -7.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $14.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC), with 641.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.71% while institutional investors hold 76.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.52M, and float is at 20.54M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 74.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp with over 2.52 million shares valued at $9.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.34% of the PMBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc with 2.06 million shares valued at $7.65 million to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fourthstone LLC which holds 2.05 million shares representing 9.22% and valued at over $7.61 million, while EJF Capital LLC holds 7.23% of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $5.96 million.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAY NANCY A, the company’s CAO. SEC filings show that GRAY NANCY A sold 9,940 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $5.95 per share for a total of $59179.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6088.0 shares.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that GRAY NANCY A (CAO) sold a total of 60 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $6.00 per share for $360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6088.0 shares of the PMBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 28, Wagner Tom (EVP, Corporate Finance) disposed off 4,728 shares at an average price of $3.76 for $17783.0. The insider now directly holds 6,629 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC).

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Security Bancshares (UBFO) that is trading -27.90% down over the past 12 months. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is -0.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.11% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 93870.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.