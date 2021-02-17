Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

111 institutions hold shares in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH), with 3.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.15% while institutional investors hold 79.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.00M, and float is at 8.56M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 53.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.92 million shares valued at $14.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.33% of the PKOH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 0.76 million shares valued at $23.45 million to account for 6.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Private Management Group, Inc. which holds 0.72 million shares representing 5.69% and valued at over $22.19 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.69% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $18.28 million.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) is 2.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.78 and a high of $34.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PKOH stock was last observed hovering at around $31.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.63% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -50.62% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.63, the stock is 4.50% and 1.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32105.0 and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 51.25% off its SMA200. PKOH registered 6.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.50.

The stock witnessed a -1.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.84%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $396.01M and $1.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.86. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.41% and -8.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $350.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AULETTA PATRICK V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that AULETTA PATRICK V sold 3,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $30.51 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19675.0 shares.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that FOGARTY PATRICK W (VP & CFO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $17.00 per share for $34000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81067.0 shares of the PKOH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Rosen Steven H (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $12.16 for $12160.0. The insider now directly holds 24,080 shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH).

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is trading 25.91% up over the past 12 months. Dover Corporation (DOV) is 1.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.03% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.33.