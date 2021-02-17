Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) – The -114.3% Downside Potential Remains

Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PKBK) is 21.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.05 and a high of $22.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PKBK stock was last observed hovering at around $19.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $8.88 for the next 12 months. It is also -114.3% off the consensus price target high of $8.88 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -114.3% lower than the price target low of $8.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.03, the stock is 4.97% and 12.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41522.0 and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 36.42% off its SMA200. PKBK registered -11.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.01.

The stock witnessed a 8.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.96%, and is 3.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) has around 84 employees, a market worth around $225.89M and $84.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.03. Profit margin for the company is 34.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.28% and -16.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Parke Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year.

Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.00% while institutional investors hold 51.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.85M, and float is at 9.83M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 42.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 0.67 million shares valued at $8.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.69% of the PKBK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.62 million shares valued at $9.67 million to account for 5.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.45 million shares representing 3.79% and valued at over $5.36 million, while PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $4.06 million.

Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PANTILIONE VITO S, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that PANTILIONE VITO S bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $16.91 per share for a total of $10146.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2015.0 shares.

Parke Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that PANTILIONE VITO S (President & CEO) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $16.65 per share for $6660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the PKBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, SHEPPARD JACK C JR (Director) disposed off 7,321 shares at an average price of $17.51 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 66,311 shares of Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK).

Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading -15.41% down over the past 12 months. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is 16.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.43% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 87790.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.55.