Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR) Volatility At 3.51%, Should You Add A Position?

17 institutions hold shares in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR), with 557.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 1.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 182.69M, and float is at 161.29M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 1.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.68 million shares valued at $14.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.46% of the PTNR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 0.56 million shares valued at $2.19 million to account for 0.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Meitav Dash Investments Ltd which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $0.9 million, while Psagot Investment House Ltd. holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.46 million.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) is -11.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $6.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTNR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $6.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.12% off the consensus price target high of $6.33 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 17.57% higher than the price target low of $5.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.74, the stock is 1.54% and -4.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5905.0 and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock 9.48% off its SMA200. PTNR registered 6.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8948 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4395.

The stock witnessed a -7.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.25%, and is 4.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR) has around 2731 employees, a market worth around $883.28M and $990.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 139.56. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.62% and -26.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.40% this year.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is -17.75% lower over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 63.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 97.7% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 386.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.25.