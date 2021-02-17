PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 45.44% Change This Year

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX: ID) is 45.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.72 and a high of $11.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ID stock was last observed hovering at around $8.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51%.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $9.25, the stock is 20.47% and 37.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 82914.0 and changing 5.84% at the moment leaves the stock -1.12% off its SMA200. ID registered -10.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.65.

The stock witnessed a 33.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.48%, and is 10.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.24% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) has around 120 employees, a market worth around $288.69M and $377.82M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 95.97% and -18.57% from its 52-week high.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.40% this year.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in PARTS iD Inc. (ID), with 15.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.08% while institutional investors hold 31.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.62M, and float is at 6.82M with Short Float at 4.69%. Institutions hold 17.12% of the Float.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at PARTS iD Inc. (ID) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times.