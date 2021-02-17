Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

30 institutions hold shares in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.50% while institutional investors hold 73.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.38M, and float is at 2.17M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 47.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hyman, Charles D with over 0.33 million shares valued at $2.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.74% of the PATI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Minerva Advisors LLC with 0.3 million shares valued at $2.65 million to account for 8.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Willis Investment Counsel, Inc. which holds 0.23 million shares representing 6.69% and valued at over $2.02 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.38% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $1.02 million.

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: PATI) is 14.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.04 and a high of $10.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PATI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.47% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 66.47% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.06, the stock is 10.74% and 14.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5685.0 and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 39.72% off its SMA200. PATI registered -8.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.38.

The stock witnessed a 14.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.79%, and is 7.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) has around 607 employees, a market worth around $33.60M and $84.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.43. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.50% and -8.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $30M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.50% this year.

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BAKER JOHN D II, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAKER JOHN D II bought 403 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $9.87 per share for a total of $3978.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that BAKER JOHN D II (10% Owner) bought a total of 774 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $10.45 per share for $8085.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PATI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, BAKER JOHN D II (10% Owner) acquired 35 shares at an average price of $9.75 for $341.0. The insider now directly holds 113,112 shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI).

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kansas City Southern (KSU) that is trading 21.60% up over the past 12 months. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is 32.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3841.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11550.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.