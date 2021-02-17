PBFS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Pioneer Bancorp Inc. (PBFS) Now

Pioneer Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PBFS) is 2.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.02 and a high of $14.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBFS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $10.79, the stock is 0.58% and 1.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8764.0 and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 12.73% off its SMA200. PBFS registered -27.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.75.

The stock witnessed a -1.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.96%, and is -2.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Pioneer Bancorp Inc. (PBFS) has around 245 employees, a market worth around $277.52M and $50.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.61. Distance from 52-week low is 34.54% and -28.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

Pioneer Bancorp Inc. (PBFS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.70% this year.

Pioneer Bancorp Inc. (PBFS) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Pioneer Bancorp Inc. (PBFS), with 13.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.73% while institutional investors hold 42.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.04M, and float is at 11.50M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 18.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FJ Capital Management LLC with over 1.04 million shares valued at $10.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.00% of the PBFS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is M3F, Inc. with 0.65 million shares valued at $5.8 million to account for 2.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.62 million shares representing 2.40% and valued at over $6.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.06% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $4.75 million.

Pioneer Bancorp Inc. (PBFS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Pioneer Bancorp Inc. (PBFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.