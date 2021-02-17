PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) on Track to Reach $12.00 in a Year

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) is -3.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.31 and a high of $14.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDLB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.14, the stock is 3.47% and -2.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11179.0 and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 4.59% off its SMA200. PDLB registered -29.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.75.

The stock witnessed a -3.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.32%, and is 3.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) has around 183 employees, a market worth around $173.60M and $51.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.17. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.71% and -30.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDL Community Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $11.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -295.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.60% in year-over-year returns.

PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB), with 9.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.86% while institutional investors hold 50.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.61M, and float is at 7.20M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 21.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.4 million shares valued at $12.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.19% of the PDLB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is M3F, Inc. with 0.46 million shares valued at $4.07 million to account for 2.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.45 million shares representing 2.66% and valued at over $4.78 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $3.58 million.

PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rodriguez David, the company’s Chief Relationship Officer. SEC filings show that Rodriguez David sold 3 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $10.60 per share for a total of $32.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2643.0 shares.

PDL Community Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Kouzilos Ioannis (Chief Lending Officer) sold a total of 4 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $10.60 per share for $42.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13435.0 shares of the PDLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Kouzilos Ioannis (Chief Lending Officer) disposed off 1,136 shares at an average price of $10.93 for $12413.0. The insider now directly holds 13,439 shares of PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB).