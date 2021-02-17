Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PEBO Stock Is Going Next

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBO) is 13.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.91 and a high of $33.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEBO stock was last observed hovering at around $30.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.62% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.83% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.85, the stock is -1.14% and 6.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24817.0 and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 30.94% off its SMA200. PEBO registered -6.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.98.

The stock witnessed a -1.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.29%, and is -1.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) has around 886 employees, a market worth around $609.29M and $166.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.97 and Fwd P/E is 12.86. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.30% and -7.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $52.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO), with 647.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.35% while institutional investors hold 59.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.51M, and float is at 18.95M with Short Float at 2.78%. Institutions hold 57.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.66 million shares valued at $31.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.42% of the PEBO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.42 million shares valued at $38.58 million to account for 7.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 0.99 million shares representing 5.00% and valued at over $26.71 million, while Peoples Bank, National Assocciation holds 4.79% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $25.62 million.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEAD DAVID L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MEAD DAVID L sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $25.98 per share for a total of $25982.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15394.0 shares.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) that is trading 4.62% up over the past 12 months. Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) is -15.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.66.