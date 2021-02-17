Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) Volatility At 3.24%, Should You Add A Position?

34 institutions hold shares in Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI), with 822.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.77% while institutional investors hold 52.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.15M, and float is at 11.32M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 48.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Heartland Advisors Inc. with over 1.35 million shares valued at $9.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.12% of the PESI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.39 million shares valued at $2.76 million to account for 3.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.36 million shares representing 2.94% and valued at over $2.13 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.83% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $1.33 million.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) is 9.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.82 and a high of $8.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PESI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $6.52, the stock is 1.41% and 3.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31697.0 and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 0.67% off its SMA200. PESI registered -17.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.67.

The stock witnessed a 1.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.82%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) has around 308 employees, a market worth around $77.98M and $99.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.01. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.68% and -21.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) Analyst Forecasts

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 472.40% this year.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shelton Larry, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shelton Larry bought 2,395 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $4.48 per share for a total of $10724.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Duff Mark (President and CEO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $5.85 per share for $2925.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18321.0 shares of the PESI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Duff Mark (President and CEO) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $6.20 for $3100.0. The insider now directly holds 17,821 shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI).

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is trading -5.96% down over the past 12 months. Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) is 8.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14250.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.37.