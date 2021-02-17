P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

10 institutions hold shares in P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.60% while institutional investors hold 40.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.15M, and float is at 1.05M with Short Float at 0.36%. Institutions hold 18.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 63260.0 shares valued at $0.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.01% of the PFIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24366.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 11688.0 shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $51193.0, while James Investment Research, Inc. holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 6150.0 with a market value of $37207.0.

P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) is 5.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $8.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $6.36, the stock is 1.62% and 10.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6668.0 and changing 3.58% at the moment leaves the stock 27.65% off its SMA200. PFIN registered -5.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.99.

The stock witnessed a 0.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.86%, and is 1.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) has around 195 employees, a market worth around $20.80M and $52.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.60% and -23.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) Analyst Forecasts

P&F Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 587.00% this year.

P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAWNDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAWNDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LL sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $6.70 per share for a total of $3350.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

P&F Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that DIAMOND A PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $6.70 per share for $3350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the PFIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, DIAMOND A PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 3,884 shares at an average price of $7.05 for $27400.0. The insider now directly holds 331,705 shares of P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN).

P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) that is trading 20.68% up over the past 12 months. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is 2.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.6% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4290.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.