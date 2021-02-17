Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ: PHAR) is -5.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.50 and a high of $21.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHAR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $23.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.51% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -98.35% lower than the price target low of $7.26 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.40, the stock is 0.83% and -1.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8155.0 and changing 4.27% at the moment leaves the stock -1.16% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.69.

The stock witnessed a -3.03% in the last 1 month and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.67% and -34.52% from its 52-week high.

Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pharming Group N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021..

Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) Top Institutional Holders