PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PICO) is -2.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.41 and a high of $10.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PICO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.61% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.61% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.11, the stock is -0.72% and -0.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39219.0 and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 4.65% off its SMA200. PICO registered -10.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.96.

The stock witnessed a -3.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.41%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $168.81M and $16.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.13. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.23% and -12.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PICO Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 474.40% this year.

PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) Top Institutional Holders

118 institutions hold shares in PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO), with 247.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.32% while institutional investors hold 76.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.92M, and float is at 18.47M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 75.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Amundi Pioneer Asset Management with over 2.5 million shares valued at $22.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.34% of the PICO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.3 million shares valued at $12.2 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.12 million shares representing 5.99% and valued at over $10.05 million, while Bandera Partners LLC holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $9.4 million.

PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SPERON ERIC H., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SPERON ERIC H. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $8.68 per share for a total of $21688.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73105.0 shares.

PICO Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 23 that SPERON ERIC H. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 23 and was made at $7.63 per share for $38125.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70605.0 shares of the PICO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 23, Timian-Palmer Dorothy Ann (President & CEO) acquired 1,350 shares at an average price of $7.64 for $10308.0. The insider now directly holds 37,724 shares of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO).

PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading 2.36% up over the past 12 months. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is 28.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.89% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.01.