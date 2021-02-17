Positives for CSP Inc. (CSPI) as stock gains in recent trading

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) is 34.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $15.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSPI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $10.39, the stock is -4.88% and 11.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37360.0 and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock 20.72% off its SMA200. CSPI registered -22.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.51.

The stock witnessed a -0.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.43%, and is -6.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.17% over the week and 11.58% over the month.

CSP Inc. (CSPI) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $48.00M and $56.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 203.73. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.38% and -32.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

CSP Inc. (CSPI) Analyst Forecasts

CSP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -279.70% this year.

CSP Inc. (CSPI) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in CSP Inc. (CSPI), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.54% while institutional investors hold 40.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.07M, and float is at 3.03M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 29.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.29 million shares valued at $2.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.81% of the CSPI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.23 million shares valued at $1.77 million to account for 5.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Visionary Wealth Advisors which holds 0.22 million shares representing 5.11% and valued at over $1.89 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.61% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $1.7 million.

CSP Inc. (CSPI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at CSP Inc. (CSPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAMES C SHELTON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JAMES C SHELTON sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $10.51 per share for a total of $52558.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44803.0 shares.

CSP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Dellovo Victor (President and CEO) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $13.75 per share for $27500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the CSPI stock.

CSP Inc. (CSPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is trading 13.95% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -7.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.75% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2750.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.21.