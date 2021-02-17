Positives for Culp Inc. (CULP) as stock gains in recent trading

Culp Inc. (NYSE: CULP) is 8.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.28 and a high of $17.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CULP stock was last observed hovering at around $16.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -1.59% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.27, the stock is 7.30% and 8.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25076.0 and changing 3.41% at the moment leaves the stock 43.94% off its SMA200. CULP registered 47.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.44.

The stock witnessed a 12.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.12%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Culp Inc. (CULP) has around 1399 employees, a market worth around $208.28M and $250.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.41. Profit margin for the company is -13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 227.08% and -3.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Culp Inc. (CULP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Culp Inc. (CULP) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Culp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $74.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -304.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.10% year-over-year.

Culp Inc. (CULP) Top Institutional Holders

88 institutions hold shares in Culp Inc. (CULP), with 552.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.49% while institutional investors hold 75.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.30M, and float is at 11.13M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 72.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.95 million shares valued at $15.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.71% of the CULP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC with 0.88 million shares valued at $10.93 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.81 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $10.02 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $6.69 million.

Culp Inc. (CULP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Culp Inc. (CULP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAXON FRANKLIN N, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that SAXON FRANKLIN N sold 1,857 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $31569.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Culp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that CULP ROBERT GEORGE IV (President and CEO) sold a total of 1,392 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $17.00 per share for $23664.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the CULP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, CULP ROBERT GEORGE IV (President and CEO) disposed off 1,608 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $27336.0. The insider now directly holds 231,506 shares of Culp Inc. (CULP).

Culp Inc. (CULP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) that is trading 28.31% up over the past 12 months. Unifi Inc. (UFI) is 1.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.81% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14560.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.38.