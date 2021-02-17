Positives for First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) as stock gains in recent trading

First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ: FFNW) is 13.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.90 and a high of $15.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FFNW stock was last observed hovering at around $12.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.54% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $12.93, the stock is 1.44% and 8.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17258.0 and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 27.33% off its SMA200. FFNW registered -14.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.59.

The stock witnessed a 6.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.23%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) has around 158 employees, a market worth around $125.68M and $58.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.41 and Fwd P/E is 13.43. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.67% and -16.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Financial Northwest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $10.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.90% in year-over-year returns.

First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW), with 2.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.92% while institutional investors hold 59.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.66M, and float is at 7.39M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 44.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.89 million shares valued at $8.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.06% of the FFNW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.69 million shares valued at $7.89 million to account for 7.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.63 million shares representing 6.41% and valued at over $7.15 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $3.19 million.

First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KILEY JOSEPH W III, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that KILEY JOSEPH W III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 29 at a price of $9.85 per share for a total of $19700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27166.0 shares.

First Financial Northwest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Riccobono Richard M (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $9.22 per share for $46100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15916.0 shares of the FFNW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Sabin Ralph C (Director) acquired 182 shares at an average price of $9.03 for $1643.0. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW).

First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading 14.62% up over the past 12 months. Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) is -22.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.24% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 67180.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.06.