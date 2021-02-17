Positives for Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) as stock gains in recent trading

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) is 6.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $10.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $12.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.84% off the consensus price target high of $24.37 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -45.77% lower than the price target low of $6.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.30, the stock is 7.84% and 6.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 5.20% at the moment leaves the stock 43.59% off its SMA200. FLNG registered 26.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.21.

The stock witnessed a -8.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.86%, and is 8.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $500.44M and $149.09M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.00. Distance from 52-week low is 173.53% and -12.68% from its 52-week high.

Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flex LNG Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021..

Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG), with 24.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.95% while institutional investors hold 38.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.81M, and float is at 29.10M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 20.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with over 2.83 million shares valued at $24.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.24% of the FLNG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 2.14 million shares valued at $12.28 million to account for 3.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 1.01 million shares representing 1.87% and valued at over $5.81 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 1.74% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $5.42 million.