Positives for IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) as stock gains in recent trading

IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) is 8.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.41 and a high of $28.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRMD stock was last observed hovering at around $25.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 11.43% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.80, the stock is 2.16% and 3.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19163.0 and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 8.69% off its SMA200. IRMD registered -6.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.81.

The stock witnessed a 1.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.59%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) has around 114 employees, a market worth around $300.08M and $31.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 236.19 and Fwd P/E is 31.00. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.04% and -12.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IRadimed Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $8.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.40% in year-over-year returns.

IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in IRadimed Corporation (IRMD), with 6.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.67% while institutional investors hold 77.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.24M, and float is at 6.18M with Short Float at 2.99%. Institutions hold 39.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.74 million shares valued at $16.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.02% of the IRMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nine Ten Capital Management LLC with 0.55 million shares valued at $11.74 million to account for 4.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 0.42 million shares representing 3.43% and valued at over $9.6 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.31% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $9.27 million.

IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VUOTO ANTHONY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VUOTO ANTHONY sold 1,968 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $24.67 per share for a total of $48551.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18526.0 shares.

IRadimed Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 06 that ALLEN MONTY K (Director) sold a total of 9,062 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 06 and was made at $22.22 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12221.0 shares of the IRMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 09, JOHNSON BRENT (Exec. VP of WW Sales and Mktg) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $20.11 for $80440.0. The insider now directly holds 2,940 shares of IRadimed Corporation (IRMD).

IRadimed Corporation (IRMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) that is trading 48.63% up over the past 12 months. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is 13.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.56% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.34.