Positives for Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) as stock gains in recent trading

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) is 35.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $26.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRUS stock was last observed hovering at around $24.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.82% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -19.86% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.37, the stock is 9.54% and 26.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41364.0 and changing 5.82% at the moment leaves the stock 66.34% off its SMA200. KRUS registered 19.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.50.

The stock witnessed a 17.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.81%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.96% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) has around 1030 employees, a market worth around $218.34M and $37.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 420.12% and -0.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.70%).

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.78 with sales reaching $8.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS), with 4.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.40% while institutional investors hold 80.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.35M, and float is at 3.37M with Short Float at 8.32%. Institutions hold 36.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC with over 0.42 million shares valued at $8.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.69% of the KRUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Stephens Inc. (Stephens Capital Management) with 0.39 million shares valued at $7.69 million to account for 5.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.2 million shares representing 2.70% and valued at over $2.6 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 2.49% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $3.58 million.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.