Positives for Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) as stock gains in recent trading

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) is -10.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.25 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAND stock was last observed hovering at around $15.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $15.80, the stock is -2.27% and 3.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8770.0 and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 29.62% off its SMA200. RAND registered 42.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.93.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.55%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $41.40M and $3.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.94. Profit margin for the company is 85.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.57% and -28.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) Analyst Forecasts

Rand Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -243.90% this year.

Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Rand Capital Corporation (RAND), with 1.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.01% while institutional investors hold 14.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.59M, and float is at 0.65M with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 3.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Associated Banc-Corp with over 43069.0 shares valued at $0.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.67% of the RAND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Shufro, Rose & Co., LLC with 15444.0 shares valued at $0.27 million to account for 0.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 2656.0 shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $46742.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 1714.0 with a market value of $19025.0.

Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by East Asset Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that East Asset Management, LLC bought 2,603 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 03 at a price of $11.21 per share for a total of $29180.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.64 million shares.

Rand Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that East Asset Management, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,853 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $11.30 per share for $20939.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.64 million shares of the RAND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, East Asset Management, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 1,700 shares at an average price of $11.30 for $19210.0. The insider now directly holds 1,637,184 shares of Rand Capital Corporation (RAND).