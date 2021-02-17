Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

76 institutions hold shares in Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD), with 353.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.61% while institutional investors hold 59.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.44M, and float is at 11.88M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 57.47% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.84 million shares valued at $24.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 41.03% of the PFHD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc with 1.03 million shares valued at $13.85 million to account for 23.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.55 million shares representing 12.33% and valued at over $7.41 million, while EJF Capital LLC holds 12.21% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $7.34 million.

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHD) is 1.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.63 and a high of $20.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFHD stock was last observed hovering at around $16.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $18.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.79% off the consensus price target high of $19.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.11% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.64, the stock is -2.17% and -0.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21727.0 and changing -2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 10.08% off its SMA200. PFHD registered -21.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.33.

The stock witnessed a -4.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.25%, and is -4.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) has around 135 employees, a market worth around $210.36M and $59.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.30 and Fwd P/E is 13.25. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.45% and -22.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.40%).

Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Professional Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $20.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.90% year-over-year.

Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Usategui Mary, the company’s CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Usategui Mary bought 75 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $14.50 per share for a total of $1088.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9741.0 shares.

Professional Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that DiGasbarro Rolando (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $10.75 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44375.0 shares of the PFHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 28, MARTENS HERBERT R JR (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $10.75 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 55,457 shares of Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD).