Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

78 institutions hold shares in Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.55% while institutional investors hold 80.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.44M, and float is at 5.96M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 60.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.64 million shares valued at $10.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.57% of the PROV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.57 million shares valued at $6.83 million to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are M3F, Inc. which holds 0.41 million shares representing 5.55% and valued at over $4.91 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.38% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $6.29 million.

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PROV) is 0.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.40 and a high of $22.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PROV stock was last observed hovering at around $15.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.56% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.75, the stock is -3.28% and -0.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15240.0 and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 15.77% off its SMA200. PROV registered -28.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.95.

The stock witnessed a -7.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.15%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) has around 166 employees, a market worth around $115.45M and $38.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.91 and Fwd P/E is 18.44. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.16% and -29.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.90%).

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $9.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year.

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THOMAS WILLIAM E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that THOMAS WILLIAM E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $13.72 per share for a total of $13720.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94548.0 shares.

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that BLUNDEN CRAIG G (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $13.58 per share for $13580.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the PROV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, THOMAS WILLIAM E (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $15000.0. The insider now directly holds 93,548 shares of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV).

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading 14.62% up over the past 12 months. Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) is -22.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.63% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 57530.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.1.