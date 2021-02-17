Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

49 institutions hold shares in Psychemedics Corporation (PMD), with 893.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 16.17% while institutional investors hold 50.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.53M, and float is at 4.54M with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 42.64% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.45 million shares valued at $2.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.23% of the PMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Crawford Investment Counsel, Inc. with 0.3 million shares valued at $1.52 million to account for 5.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.25 million shares representing 4.59% and valued at over $1.12 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 3.21% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $0.78 million.

Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD) is 48.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.58 and a high of $9.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PMD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.38% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.38% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.56, the stock is 13.37% and 35.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22305.0 and changing 3.14% at the moment leaves the stock 50.13% off its SMA200. PMD registered -18.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 46.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.72.

The stock witnessed a 48.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.43%, and is -1.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $41.43M and $24.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.17% and -18.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Psychemedics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.20% this year.

Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEINERT FRED J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEINERT FRED J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $4.95 per share for a total of $4950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Psychemedics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that KUBACKI RAYMOND C JR (Chairman, CEO & President) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $5.00 per share for $5000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the PMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, SCHAFFER MICHAEL I (VP of Laboratory Operations) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $4.20 for $2100.0. The insider now directly holds 26,669 shares of Psychemedics Corporation (PMD).

Psychemedics Corporation (PMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 8.18% up over the past 12 months. RadNet Inc. (RDNT) is -18.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.96% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 16750.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.