RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) Volatility At 5.52%, Should You Add A Position?

The shares outstanding are 13.95M, and float is at 10.91M with Short Float at 0.11%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.58 million shares valued at $5.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.73% of the RDCM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 0.5 million shares valued at $5.47 million to account for 5.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are G2 Investment Partners Management LLC which holds 0.45 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $4.24 million, while Taylor Frigon Capital Management, LLC holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $4.43 million.

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) is 10.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.23 and a high of $11.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDCM stock was last observed hovering at around $11.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -0.42% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.05, the stock is 14.77% and 14.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54980.0 and changing 9.55% at the moment leaves the stock 33.77% off its SMA200. RDCM registered 26.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.56.

The stock witnessed a 19.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.91%, and is 10.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) has around 282 employees, a market worth around $166.65M and $36.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.60% and 2.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RADCOM Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $9.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -179.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.60% in year-over-year returns.

RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 17.60% up over the past 12 months. EXFO Inc. (EXFO) is -4.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13640.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.63.