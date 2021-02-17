RBB Bancorp (RBB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

112 institutions hold shares in RBB Bancorp (RBB), with 4.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.47% while institutional investors hold 43.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.72M, and float is at 15.44M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 33.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.17 million shares valued at $18.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.99% of the RBB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.75 million shares valued at $8.46 million to account for 3.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 0.51 million shares representing 2.58% and valued at over $5.73 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.19% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $4.86 million.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) is 21.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.61 and a high of $20.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBB stock was last observed hovering at around $18.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.7% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.58% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.70, the stock is 6.44% and 11.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58531.0 and changing 2.47% at the moment leaves the stock 34.41% off its SMA200. RBB registered -6.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.08.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.12%, and is 2.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

RBB Bancorp (RBB) has around 355 employees, a market worth around $364.84M and $139.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.30 and Fwd P/E is 7.58. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.25% and -8.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

RBB Bancorp (RBB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RBB Bancorp (RBB) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RBB Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $32.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.00% in year-over-year returns.

RBB Bancorp (RBB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at RBB Bancorp (RBB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kao James, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kao James bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 28 at a price of $12.82 per share for a total of $64100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

RBB Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Koo Chie-Min Christopher (Director) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $13.55 per share for $8130.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17802.0 shares of the RBB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Koo Chie-Min Christopher (Director) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $13.26 for $14583.0. The insider now directly holds 18,402 shares of RBB Bancorp (RBB).