Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) is 4.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.31 and a high of $15.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVPH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.67% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 56.67% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.10, the stock is 2.80% and 0.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26659.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -11.38% off its SMA200. RVPH registered -10.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.21.

The stock witnessed a -2.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.77%, and is -2.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 24.49% and -39.74% from its 52-week high.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Analyst Forecasts

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.90% this year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH), with 11.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 120.69% while institutional investors hold -338.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.23M, and float is at 5.23M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 70.10% of the Float.