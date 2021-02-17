SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) Volatility At 4.79%, Should You Add A Position?

77 institutions hold shares in SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG), with 668.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.07% while institutional investors hold 56.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.61M, and float is at 6.68M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 51.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EJF Capital LLC with over 0.63 million shares valued at $8.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.34% of the SBFG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. with 0.45 million shares valued at $6.01 million to account for 5.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 0.41 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $7.54 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $6.35 million.

SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) is 3.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.02 and a high of $20.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBFG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.48% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 9.48% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.01, the stock is 7.26% and 4.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22798.0 and changing 3.43% at the moment leaves the stock 19.33% off its SMA200. SBFG registered -4.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.87.

The stock witnessed a 2.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.88%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $139.34M and $42.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.66. Profit margin for the company is 25.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.75% and -5.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SB Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $9.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.80% in year-over-year returns.

SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KLEIN MARK A, the company’s CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that KLEIN MARK A bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $12.77 per share for a total of $2554.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69315.0 shares.

SB Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that Kissner Rita A (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $14.00 per share for $14000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15451.0 shares of the SBFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, CARTER GEORGE W (Director) acquired 175 shares at an average price of $13.00 for $2275.0. The insider now directly holds 8,668 shares of SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG).

SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is trading -6.20% down over the past 12 months. Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) is -15.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.65% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 78120.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.35.